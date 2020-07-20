Nicki Minaj Announces Pregnancy

Nicki Minaj announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

The 37-year-old rapper announced her pregnancy via Instagram on Monday (July 20). Minaj shared a maternity photo that showed off her growing baby bump. "#Preggers," she captioned the photo alongside a yellow heart emoji.

Fans quickly showered Minaj with comments of support and excitement. The "Tusa" singer posted two other photos from her maternity shoot and responded to the fan love.

"Love. Marriage. Baby carriage," Minaj wrote. "Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes."

See the posts, below.

Back in May, fans were convinced that the rapper was pregnant after she took part in a Twitter Q&A. Minaj told fans that she was craving red meat and salads with "extra jalapeños," she said according to Entertainment Tonight.

One fan asked if she had morning sickness. "Lmao," Minaj responded. "No throwing up. But nausea and peeing nonstop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo."

Another fan asked if she could post a baby bump photo. Minaj seemingly confirmed the news. "Yeah, in a couple months. The world ain’t ready yet," she wrote.

This will be Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty's first child together. The couple tied the knot this past October.