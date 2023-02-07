Nicholas Lovejoy from Waterville was sentenced Monday to 42 years in prison for shooting and killing Melissa Sousa, the mother of their twin daughters.

Nicholas Lovejoy Sentenced to 42 Years Behind Bars

Lovejoy pleaded guilty to killing Sousa in her Waterville home in October of 2019, according to WVII News. He shot in the stomach two times out of rage that she was leaving him. Sousa was Lovejoy’s long time girlfriend, according to court records.

He Pleaded Guilty to the 2019 Murder

Her body was found in the basement of their house at 32 Gold Street in Waterville. Police said her body was wrapped in a tarp.

CBS13 talked to one of Sousa’s friends and a coworker in 2019. Tami Tims said Sousa wanted to leave the violent relationship. Tims told CBS13 that Lovejoy would try to control Sousa by saying, “Tick, tock, your time is coming,” and “I have two choices. It’s kill you or kill you.”

