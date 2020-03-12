NH Officials Don’t Want Events Canceled Because of COVID-19

Officials from the department of health and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu are not recommending that public events be canceled due to the coronavirus, according to an article on wmur.com. It seems since the WHO Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on Wednesday, people appear more on edge about this virus, and it appears as if New Hampshire Health officials are looking to quell the panic.

The best thing we can all do is stay informed. WMUR9.com spoke with Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state epidemiologist, who says that the Granite State is working rapidly to increase testing availability. The good news from the update from Dr. Chan is that of the 90 cases sent for testing thus far, 74 have been negative and 11 are still pending.

Sununu did say that he is not recommending any public events be canceled or postponed. It should be noted that per wmur.com, the Battle of the Badges hockey game scheduled for this Friday will be held without spectators. Proceeds go to support Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth.

As the article reports, the best advice from doctors still seems to be frequent hand washing, which we all should be doing ANYWAY and stay at home if you are feeling sick. Let’s hope we get his situation under control quickly and stay educated and informed.