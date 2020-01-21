NH Man Kills Coyote With His Bare Hands to Save His 2-Year-Old Son

A lot of coyote drama over the past day.

Kensington Police Department on Monday morning originally issued a warning for residents to be on the lookout for a coyote that had bitten a woman and her dog. It was reported later that day that the coyote had been captured and was being tested for rabies.

It turns out the story was a little more dramatic than that.

According to WMUR, a father sprang into action to protect his family from an attack by that same coyote.

WMUR reports that Ian O’Reilly of Kensington was hiking with his family when a coyote sprang at his 2-year-old son. The coyote grabbed at the boys’ jacket, but Ian’s wife was able to get him off.

O’Reilly then wrestled the coyote to the ground, sustaining a few bites in the process, according to the news station.

He told WMUR that he acted on instinct and was forced to kill the coyote with his bare hands. He said that there was no “fight or flight” option, the only course of action was “fight.”

O’Reilly told WMUR that you “never underestimate the power of survival.”

Thankfully, the 2-year-old son is fine.