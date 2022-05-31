NFL Legend Brett Favre Reportedly Spent Holiday Weekend in Maine

Maine has become a hotspot in recent years for celebrities to spend some vacation time, especially during the holidays. Big time stars like Seth Rogen, Jimmy Fallon, Oprah Winfrey, Kenny Chesney, and NFL star Drew Brees have all spent time in Maine in the past couple summers. Now, it appears you can add another National Football League legend to the list, as former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre was reportedly spotted in Portland over Memorial Day weekend.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Brett Favre Couldn't Stay Away From the Fries at Duckfat

A pair of Instagram posts (that were later deleted) appeared to show Brett Favre dining at one of Portland's popular tourist dining spots, Duckfat. The restaurant is well known for their duckfat fries and other decadent menu items, and it appears the former footballer couldn't stay away. Another (deleted) Twitter post proclaimed "I think I just walked by Brett Favre in the Old Port". Perhaps the author shouldn't have second guessed their first glance.

Facebook via Duckfat Facebook via Duckfat loading...

Was Brett Favre Really in Maine?

Favre had stayed silent on his social media channels until Tuesday, when he announced that he had filmed an episode of 'Tucker Carlson Today' with Tucker Carlson. Carlson notoriously has a satellite studio for his Fox News programs in the small town of Bryant Pond, Maine, and while it remains unconfirmed, it's possible that Favre visited him at that location. For those adverse to political talk, Favre's appearance on the Tucker Carlson show centered around his NFL career and what he believed to be his most memorable moments during his playing days.

Fox News Host Tucker Carlson Appears At National Review Ideas Summit Getty Images loading...

18 Celebrities Who Have Owned Homes In Maine From Kittery to Islesboro, some of Hollywood's biggest names have owned homes in Maine. We explore the who and where.