New Spotify Feature Allows Users to Mute and Block Artists

You can now mute R. Kelly on Spotify.

The music streaming platform just made it easier to block artists you want to listen to by introducing a new feature that lets you mute them from automatically appearing on your feed. While it's unclear if the block option is available to all its users right now, we tested it out and it works perfectly.

It's as simple as clicking the "Don't play this artist" button located in the menu under every artist and they will no longer show up in any library, playlist, chart list, or radio station on Spotify, as Billboard pointed out. Of course, if you change your mind, you can just go back and hit "Remove."

Spotify's decision to add this button comes after the #MuteRKelly movement. In May 2018, the company announced that they would no longer include the singer's music on its playlists.

“We are removing R. Kelly’s music from all Spotify owned and operated playlists and algorithmic recommendations such as Discover Weekly," Spotify wrote in a statement. "We don’t censor content because of an artist’s or creator’s behavior, but we want our editorial decisions—what we choose to program—to reflect our values."