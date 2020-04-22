New on Netflix: May 2020

At some point, the coronavirus pandemic may slow down Netflix’s onslaught of original content. But it won’t happen in May. Netflix has new stuff all month, including comedy specials from Jerry Seinfeld, Patton Oswalt, and Hannah Gadsby, Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood, and The Eddy, the new original series from La La Land director Damien Chazelle. Plus, for movies you’ve got the original Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, District 9, and Uncut Gems. If that’s not enough, there’s also an interactive Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt special too. It’s a very strong month on Netflix.

Here’s the full list of everything coming to Netflix in May:

Avail. 5/1/20

All Day and a Night -- NETFLIX FILM

While serving life in prison, a young man looks back at the people, the circumstances and the system that set him on the path toward his crime.

Almost Happy -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sebastián is a radio show host of modest fame, trying to find a way in the world as he deals with his ex-wife (whom he still loves) and two kids.

Get In -- NETFLIX FILM

On their return from vacation, a family finds their house occupied by disturbing squatters.

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The Carson kids win a talent show with a dance that Cory created. But when "The Chrissy" catches on, his sister gets all of the attention!

The Half Of It -- NETFLIX FILM

Shy, straight-A student Ellie helps sweet jock Paul woo his crush. But their unlikely friendship grows complicated when Ellie falls for the same girl.

Hollywood -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A new limited series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, HOLLYWOOD follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost.

Into the Night -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When the sun suddenly starts killing everything in its path, passengers on an overnight flight from Brussels attempt to survive by any means necessary.

Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In the wake of the conspiracy, Lorenzo is driven by vengeance. Giuliano’s son appears while the Medici fortune hangs in the balance on the eve of war.

Mrs. Serial Killer -- NETFLIX FILM

When a doctor gets jailed for a string of shocking murders, his loyal wife sets out to commit a copycat crime to prove his innocence.

Reckoning: Season 1 -- Exclusively on Netflix

When an infamous serial killer who has gone dormant for years is believed to have killed again, two men closely linked to the case are set on a dangerous collision course that threatens both their families. Homicide Detective Mike Serrato (Aden Young) and high school Guidance Counselor Leo Doyle (Sam Trammell) try to do what is best for the people they love and the families they protect, but as both struggle to suppress their inner demons, the murder of a local teenager sets them on a course of mutual destruction that will emanate through every facet of their quiet, suburban community.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

Den of Thieves

For Colored Girls

Fun with Dick & Jane

I Am Divine

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Masha and the Bear: Season 4

Material

Monthly Girls' Nozaki Kun: Season 1

Sinister

Song of the Sea

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Heartbreak Kid

The Patriot

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban Cowboy

What a Girl Wants

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Avail. 5/4/20

Arctic Dogs

Avail. 5/5/20

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Jerry Seinfeld’s new hour-long special, Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill, reinforces his reputation as the precision-craftsman of standup comedy. Premiering on May 5, 2020, only on Netflix, the special features a spectacular arrival to the Beacon Theatre in New York City, and showcases Seinfeld’s sharp angles on everyday life, uncovering comedy in the commonplace.

Avail. 5/6/20

Workin’ Moms: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Big changes are in the air as the moms stand up for their children, their partners, their businesses — and more importantly, themselves.

Avail. 5/7/20

Scissor Seven: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ANIME

Hairdresser by day, freelance hit man by night. The series about an underpaid, scissor-wielding assassin who's not quite cut out for the job returns for Season 2.

Avail. 5/8/20

18 regali -- NETFLIX FILM

A pregnant mother with terminal cancer leaves behind 18 sentimental gifts for her unborn daughter to receive every birthday until she reaches womanhood.

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt -- NETFLIX FAMILY

This fun, silly series teaches preschoolers about the mechanical world and how things work. Based on Chris Monroe's picture book series.

Dead to Me: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, Jen and Judy struggle to hide a dark secret. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez hot on their heels, the stakes have never been higher.

The Eddy -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Set in the vibrant multicultural neighborhoods of modern-day Paris, THE EDDY tells the story of the owner of a struggling club, its house band and the dangers they face from the chaotic city that surrounds them.

The Hollow: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

After discovering the truth behind the Hollow, friends Adam, Mira and Kai must face their fears and tackle even bigger challenges together.

House at the End of the Street

Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The experts continue on their international restaurant rescue mission. With a little encouragement and a lot of overhaul, miracles can happen.

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Life motors on as Mike and the gang restore a slew of classics, including some good ole Detroit muscle. Also, Avery takes on a new role at the shop.

Valeria -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A writer in a creative and marital crisis finds refuge and support in her three best friends. Based on the novels by Elisabet Benavent.

Avail. 5/9/20

Charmed: Season 2

Grey's Anatomy: Season 16

Avail. 5/11/20

Bordertown: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

While juggling concerns about his family's future and a spate of new crimes, Kari squares off against an adversary who's been studying his past cases.

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Celebrities recall their most mind-bending trips via animations, reenactments and more in this comedic documentary exploring the story of psychedelics.

Trial By Media -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In our modern media landscape where real courtroom dramas have increasingly been transformed into a form of entertainment, the Netflix documentary series Trial by Media reflects on some of the most dramatic and memorable trials in recent history. Since televised coverage introduced a new emphasis on creative storytelling and showmanship into the legal system, the courtroom has never been the same. Over six compelling parts, Trial by Media explores the many ways in which the press have contributed to reshaping public perception about guilt or innocence before, during or after a trial.

Avail. 5/12/20

True: Terrific Tales -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Through the magic of the Story Spinner, True and friends create their own versions of Pinocchio, Little Red Riding Hood and other classic fairy tales.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend -- NETFLIX INTERACTIVE SPECIAL

Join Kimmy and friends on an interactive adventure!

Avail. 5/13/20

The Wrong Missy -- NETFLIX FILM

Tim thinks he's invited the woman of his dreams on a work retreat to Hawaii, realizing too late he mistakenly asked someone from a nightmare blind date.

Avail. 5/14/20

Riverdale: Season 4

Avail. 5/15/20

Chichipatos -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A magician hired for a party lands in hot water when he makes a drug boss disappear during a performance -- but is then unable to make him reappear!

District 9

I Love You, Stupid -- NETFLIX FILM

After he loses his girlfriend and his job on the same day, a man in his 30s sees his life turned upside down.

Inhuman Resources -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Unemployed and desperate to turn his life around, Alain Delambre is ready to do anything to secure a job at corporate giant Exxya.

Magic for Humans: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

He’s back to pull a rabbit out of a ... piñata? Justin Willman always surprises with frisky magic skills that amuse and charm, trick and disarm.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

As the princesses prepare to face Horde Prime and his hive mind army in one final battle, Adora must confront her most elusive adversary yet: herself.

White Lines -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When her brother is discovered dead, a Manchester woman leaves her quiet life to travel to Ibiza, where she seeks the truth about his disappearance.

Avail. 5/16/20

La reina de Indias y el conquistador -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Years after Spanish conquistador Pedro de Heredia betrayed her people and broke her heart, indigenous woman Catalina reenters his life to get revenge.

Public Enemies

United 93

Avail. 5/17/20

Soul Surfer

Avail. 5/18/20

The Big Flower Fight -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ten teams of florists, sculptors and garden designers push their talents to the limit to create extravagant floral installations in this competition show hosted by Vic Reeves and Natasia Demetriou. Facing elimination with every task set, these international teams of plant-obsessed artisans will be judged by florist to the stars, Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht and a slew of guest judges for a chance to display their own sculpture at London’s Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.

Avail. 5/19/20

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Like the ancient grains of Babylon, Patton provides a healthy dose of witticism in his newest Netflix comedy special, Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything. Enjoy yourself as the Emmy and Grammy winning comedian reflects on hilarious existential anecdotes after recently embracing his fifties, which includes attending his daughter’s second-grade art show that cost him the chance to board a full-scale Millennium Falcon or how buying a house is like hiring a suicide squad of superhuman subcontractors. Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything premieres globally on Netflix on May 19, 2020. And stick around post-credits for Bob Rubin: Oddities & Rarities, a bonus one-hour comedy special presented by Patton himself!

Sweet Magnolias -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Maddie Townsend has a lot on her plate -- including three kids, a cheating husband and one unlikely suitor who has everyone in town talking.

Trumbo

Avail. 5/20/20

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Actor and singer Ben Platt performs in a sold-out show recorded at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

The Flash: Season 6

Rebelión de los Godinez -- NETFLIX FILM

When Omar's grandfather forces him to get a job at a tech company in Mexico City, he meets a quirky ensemble of nine-to-fivers ... and some nemeses.

Avail. 5/22/20

Control Z -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When a hacker begins releasing students' secrets to the entire high school, the socially isolated but observant Sofía works to uncover their identity.

History 101 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Infographics and archival footage deliver bite-size history lessons on scientific breakthroughs, social movements and world-changing discoveries.

Just Go With It

THE LOVEBIRDS -- NETFLIX FILM

When a couple in the fast lane to splitsville accidentally careens into a murder, they take off on a wild race to find the killer and clear their names.

Selling Sunset: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The reality series that follows LA's most elite real estate agents returns for Season 2, documenting their juicy private lives, posh listings and high-profile clients.

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The animated series returns for Season 2, with the entire gang transformed into cartoons.

Avail. 5/23/20

Dynasty: Season 3

Avail. 5/25/20

Ne Zha

Norm of the North: Family Vacation

Uncut Gems

Avail. 5/26/20

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Emmy and Peabody award winning comedian Hannah Gadsby stopped the comedy world in its tracks with her genre bending show, Nanette. Having given herself her very own tough act to follow, Gadsby decided to name her difficult second album after one of her dogs in the hopes he could inspire comedy obedience. Did it work? Hannah Gadbsy: Douglas is a grand tour of guffaw that takes you from the dog park to the High Renaissance and back into an unnamed box. With one of comedy’s most sparkling and surprising minds as your guide of honour, you can expect your expectations to be set and then met in the most unexpected ways. Woof.

Avail. 5/27/20

I'm No Longer Here -- NETFLIX FILM

In the mountains of Monterrey, Mexico, a small street gang named “Los Terkos” spend their days listening to slowed down cumbia music and attending dance parties, showing off their outfits, hairstyles and gang alliances. These different bands of disaffected youth refer to themselves as Kolombianos, combining the Cholo culture with Colombian music. Ulises Samperio (17), the leader of Los Terkos, tries to protect his friends from the nefarious elements of a quickly evolving drug/political war, but after a misunderstanding with a local cartel, he is forced to leave for Jackson Heights, Queens, a diverse immigrant community in New York City. Ulises tries to assimilate, but when he learns that his gang and the whole Kolombia culture is under threat, he questions his place in America and longs to return home.

The Lincoln Lawyer

Avail. 5/28/20

Dorohedoro -- NETFLIX ANIME

Amnesiac Caiman seeks to undo his lizard head curse by killing the sorcerer responsible, with his friend Nikaido's help. In the Hole, that's a threat.

La corazonada -- NETFLIX FILM

A rookie cop (Luisana Lopilato) and a police detective (Joaquín Furriel) investigate the murder of a woman, 19, whose best friend is the prime suspect.

Avail. 5/29/20

Space Force -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A comedy series about the people tasked with creating Space Force, a new branch of the U.S. military. From Greg Daniels and star Steve Carell.

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

"Everybody Loves Raymond" creator Phil Rosenthal continues to travel the globe, sampling different cuisines and cultures. New episodes follow Phil as he travels to Marrakesh, Seoul, Montreal, Chicago and London.

Avail. 5/31/20

High Strung Free Dance