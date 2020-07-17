Everything New on Disney Plus in August

The dog days of summer are here, and if you’re staying inside for the foreseeable future, you’ll at least have some new stuff to watch on Disney+. The eclectic offerings in August including Howard, a documentary about Howard Ashman, the lyricist of Disney movies like Aladdin and The Little Mermaid, a new Phineas and Ferb movie called Candace Against the Universe, and a new season of the National Geographic series Weird But True. Library titles joining the service include Fantastic Four, Beauty and the Beast, The Peanuts Movie, and the first X-Men. (Weird but true: This movie is now 20 years old somehow.)

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in August:

Friday, August 7

New Library Titles

Hidden Kingdoms of China

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits

The Peanuts Movie

UFO Europe: The Untold Stories (S1)

X-Men

Disney+ Originals

Howard - Premiere

Muppets Now - Episode 102, “Fever Pitch”

One Day At Disney - Episode 136, “Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director”

Disney Family Sundays - Series Finale Episode 140, “Goofy: Pencil Cup”

Pixar In Real Life - Episode 110, “WALL·E: BnL Pop-up Shop”

Marvel

Friday, August 14

New Library Titles

Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)

Ant-Man and the Wasp

India’s Wild Leopards

Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)

Nature Boom Time (S1)

Sam’s Zookeeper Challenge (S1)

Scuba Sam’s World (S1)

Spaced Out (S1)

T.O.T.S. (S1)

T.O.T.S. Calling all T.O.T.S. (S1)

The Greatest Showman

Wild Cats of India (S1)

Zombies 2

Disney+ Originals

The One and Only Ivan - Premiere

Muppets Now -Episode 103, “Getting Testy”

Magic Camp - Premiere

One Day At Disney - Episode 137, “Pavan Komkai: Broadcast Engineer”

Weird But True - Premiere Episode 301, “Dinosaurs”

Disney

Friday, August 21

New Library Titles

Back to the Titanic

Beauty and the Beast

Mars: One Day on the Red Planet

Disney+ Originals

Muppets Now - Episode 104, “Sleep Mode”

One Day At Disney - Episode 138, “Heather Bartleson: Holiday Services”

Weird But True - Episode 302, “National Parks”

Disney

Friday, August 28

New Library Titles

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Fantastic Four

Disney+ Originals

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe - Premiere

Muppets Now - Episode 105, “The I.T. Factor”

One Day At Disney - Episode 139, “Eric Baker: Imagineering Creative Director”

Weird But True - Episode 303, “Farming”