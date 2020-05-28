Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in June

It’s a twisted web on Amazon Prime Video in June, and we are not finished untangling it, not yet. Yes, Rian Johnson’s deliciously entertaining mystery movie Knives Out starts streaming on Amazon on June 12. Other highlights this month include 7500, a new thriller starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, the Child’s Play reboot, plus older titles like Dirty Dancing, Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, Futureworld, and the underrated Adam Sandler comedy You Don’t Mess With the Zohan.

Here’s everything steaming on Prime Video in June 2020:

June 1

Movies

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)

Fair Game (2010)

Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell (1974)

Futureworld (1976)

Grown Ups (2010)

How To Train Your Dragon (2010)

Incident At Loch Ness (2004)

Joyride (1996)

Kingpin (1996)

Nate And Hayes (1983)

Sex Drive (2008)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

The Cookout (2004)

The Natural (1984)

Trade (2007)

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)

You Don't Mess With The Zohan (2008)

Series

Air Warriors: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)

Annie Oakley: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Doc Martin: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Dragnet: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Finding Your Roots: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Forsyte Saga: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Growing up McGhee: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

Liar: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Professor T: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Roadkill Garages: Season 1 (Motortrend)

Saints and Sinners: Season 1 (Brown Sugar)

Super Why: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

SWV Reunited: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

The Black Death: The World's Most Devastating Plague (The Great Courses)

The L Word: Season 1 (Showtime)

The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1 (Showtime)

The Saint: Season 1 (Shout! Factory)

Wackey Races: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Work in Progress: Season 1 (Showtime)

June 3

Movies

Takers (2010)

June 5

Series

Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava (2020) - Amazon Original special

June 7

Movies

Equilibrium (2002)

June 12

Movies

Child's Play (2019)

Knives Out (2019)

June 15

Movies

The U.S. vs. John Lennon (2006)

June 18

Movies

Crawl (2019)

June 19

Movies

7500 (2019) - Amazon Original movie

June 21

Series

Life In Pieces: Seasons 1-4

June 26

Series

Pete the Cat: Season 2, Part 1 - Amazon Original series

June 27

Movies

Guns Akimbo (2020)

June 30

Movies

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011)

One For The Money (2012)

Spy Kids (2001)

Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003)

The Gallows Act II (2019)

Where The Wild Things Are (2009)