Everything New on Amazon Prime Video in July
Okay, Amazon Prime users: Here’s what to watch this month if you want to do more with your subscription than get a bunch of free shipping on floss and paper towels. Prime Video’s got new seasons of the Amazon originals Hanna and Absentia, Radioactive — a film about the pioneering scientist Marie Curie starring Rosamund Pike — and catalogue titles like Anaconda, Pineapple Express, and Panic Room.
Here’s the full list of what’s new on Prime Video in July:
July 1
Movies
52 Pick-Up (1986)
Ali (2001)
An Eye For An Eye (1966)
Anaconda (1997)
Big Fish (2003)
Bug (1975)
Buried (2010)
Cold War (2013)
Edge Of Darkness (2010)
Flashback (1990)
Hitch (2005)
Hollowman (2000)
Iron Eagle IV - On The Attack (1999)
Megamind (2010)
Midnight In Paris (2011)
Nick And Norah's Infinite Playlist (2008)
Panic Room (2002)
Phase IV (1974)
Pineapple Express (2008)
Rabbit Hole (2010)
Sliver (1993)
Spanglish (2004)
Starting Out In The Evening (2007)
The Bounty (1984)
The Devil's Rejects (2005)
The Eye (2008)
The Eye 2 (2004)
The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
The Inevitable Defeat Of Mister & Pete (2013)
Series
Antiques Roadshow: Season 17 (PBS Living)
Arthur: Season 1 (PBS Kids)
Bates Around the World: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)
Beyond the Pole: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)
Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Hidden: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Instinto: Season 1 (Pantaya)
Lego City Adventures: Season 1
Lone Ranger: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
Modus: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Public Enemy: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
Suits: Season 9
The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
July 3
Series
*Hanna: Season 2 - Amazon Original Series
July 6
Series
The Fosters: Seasons 1-5
July 7
Movies
The Tourist (2010)
July 11
Movies
Vivarium (2020)
July 15
Movies
Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer (2020)
The Weekend (2019)
July 17
Series
*Absentia: Season 3 - Amazon Original Series
July 19
Movies
Marianne & Leonard: Words Of Love (2019)
July 24
Movies
*Radioactive (2019) - Amazon Original Movie
Series
*If You Give a Mouse a Cookie
Specials
*Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist - Amazon Original Special
July 27
Movies
Good Deeds (2012)
July 29
Series
Animal Kingdom: Season 4
