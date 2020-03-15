New Facebook Group Connects Those In Need During Virus Outbreak

As the nationwide COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak changes the way we live our lives, people in Maine are stepping up to help those in need.

The purpose of the Maine Coronavirus Community Assistance Facebook page is to connect those in need with those who can provide help.

The page covers everything from arranging rides, to helping people find childcare, to running errands for those who can't (or shouldn't) leave home.

Join today - who knows how you might be able to help.