The New England Patriots are at Gillette to take on the Jets, Sunday, January 3. Listen live on 101.9 The Rock. Pregame starts at 10:00 am. Kick-off at 1:00 pm.

The pregame brings you player analysis, team updates + more. Catch all the action during the game with the play-by-play & commentary with Bob Socci and Scot Zolak - and get the wrap-up with the post-game show.

PATRIOTS NEWS:

Newton's Future With Pats In Spotlight After Blowout Loss

By KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Cam Newton's future is even more uncertain heading into the final week of the season and beyond following another disappointing outing in the Patriots' 38-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Newton had a touchdown run, but finished just 5 of 10 for 34 yards passing before being pulled in the third quarter for backup Jarrett Stidham. Newton acknowledges he hasn't performed up to his expectations, but said next season is the last thing on his mind right now.

New England Patriots Broadcast Schedule 2020 - 2021:

