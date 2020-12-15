New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins, Sunday, December 20
The New England Patriots are in Miami to take on the Dolphins, Sunday, December 20. Listen live on 101.9 The Rock. Pregame starts at 10:00 am. Kick-off at 1:00 pm.
The pregame brings you player analysis, team updates + more. Catch all the action during the game with the play-by-play & commentary with Bob Socci and Scot Zolak - and get the wrap-up with the post-game show.
PATRIOTS NEWS:
Patriots' Nfl-record Division Title Streak Will End At 11
By KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports Writer
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the first time since 2008 the Patriots will not be the AFC East champions. The Buffalo Bills improved to 10-3 overall and 7-2 in the conference with their 26-15 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. It eliminated the hopes of New England (6-7, 5-4) to extend its NFL-record run of 11 consecutive division titles. The last time the Patriots failed to win the division was 2008 when Tom Brady suffered a season-ending injury in the opener.
