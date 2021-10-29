New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Chargers, October 31, 2021

New England Patriots & LA Chargers

Big game for the New England Patriots as they are in Los Angeles to take on the Chargers. Why such a big game? If the Patriots win, they break even on the season with a 4 - 4 record. Plus, they had a big win against the New York Jets last week. That’s significant as the team is growing behind Mac Jones at quarterback.

Listen Live on The Rock

Listen to the game on 101.9 The Rock on Sunday starting at 4:05 p.m. (eastern time). The pregame starts three hours before game time to give you the low down on the players, coaches and matchups. After the game, stay tuned for the post game with analysis and live calls.

Patriots vs Chargers in 2020

If you remember last year - Patriots fans want to remember, Charges fans do not - how New England pounded Los Angeles 45 to 0. That’s right, it’s not a typo, the final score was a shutout, 45 - 0. We probably won’t see that kind of lopsided score, but we definitely want to see the Patriots with a good lead and a win.

Players to Watch

Players to watch this week on the Patriots are Mac Jones (you want to keep an eye on him every week as he progresses). He’s obviously seeing the game better and reading the plays better. Damion Harris is another key player to see this week as he could get his third straight 100 yard rushing game.

Experts Predictions

Who are the experts picking? The Patriots Facebook has it all.

Get our free mobile app

Thanks to our great sponsors of New England Patriots football - brought to you by NAPA, Horten Building Supplies, Cary Medical Center, Gallagher Insurance.