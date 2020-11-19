New England Patriots vs Houston Texans, Sunday, November 22

The New England Patriots are on the road Sunday, November 22 against the Texans. Listen live on 101.9 The Rock. Pregame starts at 10:00 am. Kick-off at 1:00 pm.

The pregame brings you player analysis, team updates + more. Catch all the action during the game with the play-by-play & commentary with Bob Socci and Scot Zolak - and get the wrap-up with the post-game show.

PATRIOTS NEWS: Patriots' Belichick Wades Into Armenian Conflict

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick called on the U.S. government to take action against Turkey and Azerbaijan for "unprovoked and violent attacks against Armenians." In his media availability, Belichick said: "We've seen when humanitarian crisis and things like that, like ethnic cleaning, go unpunished, they just continue to happen. I hope that we can put a stop to that." Belichick was responding to Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, who sent out a letter to all Defense Department employees this week calling Belichick "incomparable" and calling on them to heed his catchphrase: "Do your job."

New England Patriots Broadcast Schedule 2020 - 2021:

