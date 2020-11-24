New England Patriots vs Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, November 29

The New England Patriots are in Arizona to take on the Cardinals, November 29. Listen live on 101.9 The Rock. Pregame starts at 10:00 am. Kick-off at 1:00 pm.

Pats' Burkhead Confirms He's Out for Season with Knee Injury

By KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots running back Rex Burkhead says his recent knee injury will keep him sidelined for the rest of the season. In an Instagram post Tuesday, Burkhead wrote that he looks forward to "coming back better than ever in 2021." The proclamation comes after he was carted off the field in the third quarter of New England's 27-20 loss at Houston following a knee-to-helmet collision with Texans cornerback Bradley Roby. His injury is the latest blow to a Patriots running back group that has already had to make several adjustments.

