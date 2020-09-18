New England Man Builds The Coolest Backyard Roller Coaster For His Grandparents

Some people have put their time in quarantine to good use. Take this 20-year-old man from St. Michael's College in Vermont for example. He decided to build a roller coaster in his grandparents' backyard over the summer, according to WJAR. Elliot Ryan spent the last few months with his grandparents in North Kingstown, Rhode Island, after being sent home from school because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Journalist Sam Read from WJAR shared a sweet video of Elliot's 83-year-old grandfather riding the coaster on her Twitter page (below). The looks on their faces says it all!

It reportedly took around $1,500 worth of lumber and nails to build the roller coaster.