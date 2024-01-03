These Are The Best Inventions From Each New England State

I was born and raised in New England and still learn wild facts about my home state that I never knew.

I am embarrassed to say that I was 27 when I learned that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was a product out of Dover, New Hampshire.

I was also 27 when I found out that the record for the largest snowman ever made was in Maine.

Below are the greatest inventions from each New England state. You may use these items every single day, but do you know where they came from?

Vermont:

A jar of pennies surrounded by pennies. Getty Images loading...

Did you know that Vermont invented the Penny coin? According to a Business Insider article, "Vermont became the first American local government to establish a mint and produce copper coins in 1785."

Rhode Island:

Diners. Yes, your favorite breakfast joint was first created in Rhode Island. "The first diner, founded by Walter Scott in 1872, sold food out of a horse-drawn carriage," according to Business Insider.

New Hampshire:

Vintage alarm clock Getty Images loading...

This one is neat, and kind of up for debate. Levi Hutchin, who attended Phillip Academy, and later moved full-time to Concord, NH invented the first alarm clock in 1787. Some do not credit him though, as French inventor Antoine Redier patented it 60 years later, according to Business Insider.

Massachusetts:

Massachusetts probably has the biggest flex of inventions. I'm talking about something that gets used billions of times per day. The World Wide Web.

According to Business Insider:

London-born MIT Professor Tim Berners-Lee invented the World Wide Web in 1990. While he started outlining the idea as a software engineer in Switzerland, he moved to Massachusetts in 1994 to found the World Wide Web Consortium.

Maine:

Diver and fishes. Getty Images loading...

Although metal diving suit concepts date back to the 17th century, Leonard Norcross patented the first rubber diving suit in 1834 in Maine, according to Business Insider.

Connecticut:

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

This invention, the can opener, born in CT, really changed the way people accessed non-perishable food. "People used to open canned food with hammers and chisels when it hit grocery store shelves in 1810," according to Business Insider. "Ezra Warner invented a better way with his can opener in 1858. However, it wasn't the familiar handheld device we use today — the saw-like blade left jagged edges on the can and was widely used in grocery stores, where clerks would opens cans for shoppers to take home."

