New Brunswick RCMP Phasing in E-Tickets

New Brunswick RCMP officers have begun issuing e-tickets as part of an effort to streamline the ticketing process.

Public Safety Minister Carl Urquhart says the move will create a more modern and efficient system and will help reduce the time police spend roadside.

The province is phasing in the use of e-tickets, starting with the RCMP, for most violations under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Handwritten tickets will still be issued by other law enforcement agencies in the province and for other offences.