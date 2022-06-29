The New Brunswick RCMP says a 55-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison in connection with the 2021 homicide of 49-year-old woman on the Acadian Peninsula.

Tracadie RCMP responded to a report on February 24, 2021 that a body had been found next to a vehicle on Chemin W. Gautreau in Pont-Landry.



An investigation led by the New Brunswick Major Crimes Unit identified the victim as 49-year-old Monique Gallien, who was from the community. An autopsy determined her death was the result of a homicide.

As part of the police investigation, it was determined that Gallien was a victim of intimate partner violence, which ultimately led to her death, according to Corporal Hans Ouellette of the New Brunswick RCMP.

Suspect Arrested and Held Behind Bars to Await Court Appearance

On February 28, 2021, 54-year-old Daniel Jean of Pont-Landry was arrested in connection with the investigation. Jean appeared in Tracadie Provincial Court the following day and was charged with second-degree murder. He was remanded into custody.

Pont-Landry Man Pleads Guilty and is Sentenced for Murder of Partner

On May 17, 2022, Daniel Jean appeared in in the Court of Queen's Bench in Bathurst and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. RCMP report that Jean was sentenced on June 20 to life in prison without eligibility of parole for 11 years.

Intimate partner violence is a complex issue that the RCMP takes very seriously, Ouellette said in a news release. The RCMP works closely with community partners to try and create a safe space for victims to seek help. All front-line officers undergo mandatory training on domestic violence and how to support victims in a non-judgemental, positive way.

If you are a victim of intimate partner violence and are in immediate danger, please call 9-1-1. For information about available services and making safety plans, visit the Province of New Brunswick's Love Shouldn't Hurt webpage.

gnb.ca gnb.ca loading...

A Brief History of Recorded Music Formats Here's an exhaustive list of music formats, from yesteryear's first wax cylinders to today's modern streaming services. How many different formats have you listened to music on?