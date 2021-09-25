Britney Spears is the subject of several new documentaries which delve into her ongoing conservatorship and the pop star's efforts to free herself from it.

Earlier this week Netflix announced a new doc that dives into Spears' situation, including #FreeBritney. Their project, titled Britney vs Spears, premieres on the streaming platform Sept. 28.

A trailer offers a hint of what to expect once it arrives. Although it seems to make use of audio from Spears' harrowing testimony at a June court hearing, it does not appear that she is directly involved in the project.

The Netflix project premieres one day before Spears is due back in court Sept. 29 for the latest hearing regarding her conservatorship. Bustle notes this could be a landmark moment for the case.

The doc also comes after the pop star officially petitioned to remove her father Jamie Spears, who acts as conservator of her estate. In a surprise move, Jamie also recently petitioned the court to dissolve the conservatorship.

Spears' attorney, Mathew Rosengart, has expressed his belief that the conservatorship could end as soon as this fall.

While the Netflix doc certainly has a timely arrival date, another beat it to the punch.

Yesterday (Sept. 24), The New York Times released a second documentary about Spears. This one, titled Controlling Britney Spears, premiered on FX and Hulu.

It follows in the footsteps of Framing Britney Spears, NYT's first Spears-related documentary which premiered back in February.

Similar to the NYT's former release, Controlling Britney Spears makes several deeply troubling claims about alleged violations of her privacy and of hardships Spears has faced while under the oversight of the conservatorship.

Billboard reports that some of the most troubling allegations include that a recording device was placed in Spears' bedroom to record her conversations without her permission. Additionally, it is alleged that Spears' iPhone was monitored and her usage reported to Jamie Spears. Staff and fans who expressed concerns were allegedly threatened or intimidated into silence.

Concerned fans turned to Twitter to comment on the documentary's revelations in the hours after it premiered. Read some of the tweets below.

While many have commented on the contents of the documentaries, some have also expressed concerns for Spears and how these projects further violate her privacy.

One person who has expressed hesitancy regarding the flurry of documentaries is Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari. Fans noticed him voicing those concerns in the comments section on Instagram. "I hope the profit from these docs go towards fighting agains[t] injustice," he wrote before including the #FreeBritney hashtag.

Asghari took to his Instagram story to further explain his complicated feelings. In a statement he wrote that previous documentaries left a "bad after taste." However, he added that he doesn't blame networks for airing them. "As an actor I tell other people's stories too," he added.

Instead, Asghari can't help but question "the producers who made them 'just to shed light' without input or approval from [the] subject." Furthermore, he added that credit should go to the #FreeBritney movement.

See his full statement below:

@samasghari via Instagram

A new photo of Spears' engagement ring and a video of Spears applying a facial mask to Asghari's face went up on his Instagram Story around the time that many fans were diving into the documentary. It would seem that the couple decided to engage in self care instead of watching along.

Spears herself does not appear to have directly commented on the latest releases. However, The Cut notes that she said she did not watch Framing Britney Spears when it first came out. However, she revealed in a since-deleted Instagram post that she cried for two weeks following its release.