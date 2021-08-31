11 Netflix Shows That Were Canceled Too Soon

There's nothing worse than discovering a new show, binge-watching the whole thing, falling in love with it... and then finding out it's been canceled.

Actually, scratch that. There is something worse: when said show ends on a cliffhanger. And unfortunately, when it comes to Netflix, that's happened a lot over the years.

Of course, not every Netflix show can last forever, but for every Orange Is the New Black, The Crown and Stranger Things, there's a litany of unsung shows that the streamer ends far too soon. That's right, we're talking The OA, Sense8, GLOW and more.

Below, we've rounded up our list of 11 series we think Netflix canceled too soon. Read on for a spoiler-free rundown of shows we wish had gotten a second chance at life.