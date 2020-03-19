NE Aquarium Offers Virtual Programs For Home Schooling

The New England Aquarium is offering virtual programs for kids that may be at home because of all the school closures, according to a report from WMTW.

Students all over are being home schooled by their parents and no offense to the parents, but many of them are not professional teachers and are looking for ways to keep their kids interested in learning. Every day at 11am, the New England Aquarium is offering virtual programming just for that reason. The content will be posted on the Aquarium's social media platforms and it includes videos with teachers and a look at how they care for the animals, according to the report.

Last week, the aquarium made the decision to close to the public and cancel all events for a minimum of three weeks just to be safe. The staff, however, still has to care for the animals, of course and this is a great way to sneak a peek in to what they are doing during the closure.

The aquarium is a MAGICAL place. Check out this YouTube video from about a year ago: