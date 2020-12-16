Nathan Apodaca, Viral Skateboarding TikTok Star, Tests Positive for COVID-19

Viral TikTok star Nathan Apodaca has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday (December 15), Apodaca revealed his diagnosis via Instagram. Apodaca's fiancée, Estela Chavez, also tested positive for COVID-19, according to TMZ. The outlet reported that the couple went to Los Angeles for work and began experiencing symptoms after they returned home to Idaho.

"Dis B---h got me plz send prayers," he captioned the screenshot of his test result. "Appreciate you all stay blessed #ishallovercome #inthenameofjesus I BELIEVE IN THE POWER OF PRAYERS SO THAT'S WHY I POSTED THIS THANKS FOR ALL THE [prayers]."

In a second update to fans, Apodaca sang along to Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive" while heating up soup.

“He is at home resting and getting better,” his representative, Gina Rodriguez, told The Los Angeles Times.

Apodaca, also known as @420doggface208, rose to fame on TikTok after he posted a video of him skateboarding while drinking Ocean Spay cranberry juice, with Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" playing in the background. He was on his way to work at a potato factory when his car battery died, so he improvised his transportation by using his skateboard. Ocean Spray later gifted him a brand new truck.

