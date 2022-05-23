Remember when you went to your first Red Sox game? Or, if you are a parent, remember taking your kid to their first Red Sox game?

A small souvenir goes an extremely long way at a sporting event.

As a kid, I would collect anything from sport games: the ice cream cup that was shaped as a sport hat, the souvenir cup from my dad's soda, even the ticket itself.

Everything I gathered from a sporting event was a keepsake.

The best were the actual baseballs or pucks that players would toss to the stands before the game started.

It did not matter if it came from the best player, or the other team for that matter. If I got a real "game ball", I was showing off that thing for days, or months.

As an adult, not much is different. Instead of the pregame balls though, it is all about the home run balls. Catching a home run ball at a baseball game is such a power move.

If you can barehand catch a home run, you get a memory, a ball, you look tough as nails, and everyone in the stadium wants to be you because they've seen the replay on the jumbotron 4-5 times.

Last week, a Red Sox fan sitting in the Green Monster caught not one, but two home run balls in the same inning.

The odds of this happening are so small that I do not even think it can be calculated.

Because of the famous Green Monster, Fenway has the greatest outfield wall in the sport, according to a Sports Illustrated article. It is also the second most difficult stadium for left-handed batters to hit, according to Sports Illustrated.

For one ball to go into the Monster is exciting. During the first home run grab, you can see the fan snag the ball as it bounces off the wall to the second level of the Monster. He had to grab it before it fell back on the field.

Still high on the first home run catch, there is no way he was expecting another coming his way...and then...

The second home run, in the same inning, in the same spot, and in the hands of the same man is just crazy. He cleanly catches the second home run with two hands (which probably hurt).

Outstanding catches and congrats to the fan. That's a memory he will treasure forever.

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.