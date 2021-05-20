Multiple People Killed In Augusta Car Accident

UPDATE @ 4:20 PM on May 20th

According to WMTW, three pedestrians were hit in the incident. Two passed away. The condition of the third is unknown. The names have not been released.

Original story continues...

According to the WMTW and WABI, at least two people were killed in a Thursday afternoon accident on Cony Road in Augusta.

The accident happened just before 2 PM on Cony Road. While some sources are saying the accident happened near Cony Road and Eastern Avenue, the KJ is reporting the accident occurred at Cony Road and Piggery Road.

Reportedly, the accident involved at least one vehicle and one or more pedestrians.

As we understand it, the south end of Cony Road is closed. You are going to want to find an alternate route.

At the time this story was written, police were still on the scene investigating the accident.

A Look Inside The Old Cony High School From 1930 to 2006, the Old Cony High School provided a high school education to the teenagers of Augusta, Maine. Now, it serves as senior housing. Thanks to a resident of the building, we can take a look at it.

Ultimate Guide To Dairy Bars In Central Maine And Beyond

2021 Maine Agricultural Fair Dates Even though it may not seem it, Maine fair season is just around the corner. According to the Maine Fairs website, these are the proposed dates for some of Maine's biggest fairs.

Have you downloaded our FREE app? You can use it to message the DJs, to get breaking local news sent right to your phone, and to stream the station from practically anywhere.