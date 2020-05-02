Multiple Maine Fairs Cancel For 2020 Season

According to WMTW, the following fairs have cancelled for 2020:

Acton Fair

Harmony Free Fair

Houlton Agricultural Fair

Litchfield Fair

Monmouth Fair

Northern Maine Fair

Ossipee Valley Fair

Topsham Fair

Waterford World's Fair

Those fairs do plan to return in 2021

The announcement came from the Maine Association of Agricultural Fairs, an organization that handles over two dozen Maine fairs.

Other fairs are continuing the evaluate their situations. These include the: Windsor Fair, Union Fair Maine Wild Blueberry Festival, and Skowhegan State Fair.

This official statement from the MAAF further explains

