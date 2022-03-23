Multiple Fire Departments Battling Blaze in Houlton

Downtown Fire closes off parts of Houlton

Fire departments and emergency personnel from multiple towns and units have been called into downtown Houlton to assist with putting out a fire on Mechanic Street. There are streets in the area that have been closed off to traffic. Read Updated Story of Houlton Fire Here

Smoke working through downtown Houlton from the fire on Mechanic St

Smoke billowing over downtown Houlton on March 23, 2022

Citizens watch as a building on Mechanic St in Houlton burns on March 23, 2022

We do not have many details at this time as crews are actively working to get the fire under control and manageable. Motorists are advised to avoid the area while the fire departments work to put out the fire. One resident said they noticed decreased water pressure and heard sirens as he looked out the window and saw the smoke billowing from around the corner.

The area is congested and you are advised to stay away from the area, if possible.

