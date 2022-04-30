"The best part of this life is loving anything, and you do it, even knowing the hardest part, that at some point there will be loss, and the weight of this one is immense.” - SVP

Wednesday showed us the compassion of humanity

There are not enough words to describe the compassion and love displayed by Aroostook County and beyond on Wear Blue Wednesday to honor the life of Libby Grass. Schools, businesses, daycares, clubs, organizations, churches and so many more partook in the Wear Blue Wednesday as a way to support the Grass family and the many friends she leaves behind. Wednesday is what makes living in Aroostook County a little extra special.

Central Aroostook Jr/Sr High on Wear Blue Wednesday

Fort Street Elementary School staff

Wear Blue Wednesday Goes Viral

If you logged onto Facebook at any point on Wednesday it was impossible not to see images of people wearing their blue and standing in solidarity. The response to wearing blue on Wednesday shows that there still is a large amount of decency and humanity in our area and it should give us all reason to smile during a very difficult time for many. I am amazed at how viral Wear Blue Wednesday went, and I wanted to collect a gallery of photos from schools, businesses, and more that participated in the honoring of Libby's life.

Ashland District School via ADS Facebook page

Houlton High School via Houlton Shires Athletics

Pine Street Elementary School via Facebook

Aroostook County wrapped their arms around the Grass family, Libby's friends, classmates, and her entire community as they navigate the fog that comes from dealing with such a tremendous tragedy. Up and down the state of Maine there were signs in blue, ribbons, and many other thoughtful tributes.

Mars Hill IGA

Townsquare PI Staff on WBW - Jeff Clockedile, Ryan Guettette, Tyler St. Pierre. Absent from photo Mark Shaw

Thompson Financial Group via Thompson Financial Group Facebook

FA Peabody in Presque Isle is one of many businesses that turned their signs blue on Wednesday

Staff from Eastern Maine Medical Center

Wednesday is Why Aroostook County is Home

The events from Wednesday can only happen in a place like Aroostook County where we look out for one another and do what we can to help each other through the storms of life. There is a family in our area that needed us, even though they would never ask, and you all stepped up! Libby also had a wide network of friends through her school, college, FFA, sports, and more. Those young adults are shaken up right now. They have been introduced to the cruelty and unpredictability that life can bring us from time to time. Wear Blue Wednesday was a chance for them to grieve publicly and you all held them up! Here is a collection of the WBW photos: