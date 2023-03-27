‘Mr. Drew And His Animals Too’ Are Coming To Bangor Next Month

April 23rd, lots of fun for the whole family is coming to the Bangor Mall!

Messology Maine, located at the Bangor Mall, is a place for big messes and fun sensory activities that parents want their children to experience but do not want to shop for, set up for or clean up after. Another fun event is coming up in just a few weeks!

On Sunday, April 23rd, from 1pm-4pm, it's a Reptile Encounter with Mr. Drew and his animals too!

Mr.Drew and His Animals Too! is a truly unique educational show. Using animals that he has rescued back to health, he travels all over the state of Maine & New Hampshire, to enterain people of all ages.

This fun and educational event lets you walk right up and interact with some of Maines most exotic reptiles! The amazing Mr. Drew will be in Bangor, with his wealth of knowledge about his animals, and give you the opportunity to ask questions and lean about these incredible creatures, and about Mr. Drews passion for them! All this and open play with all of Messology's sensory areas.

Tickets are only $30 per family (up to 4 people) and just $5 for each additional person! and can be purchased here

There is a limited availably, so get your tickets now!

Mr. Drew and his animals will be there from 1pm to 3pm, but play time in their space continues until 4pm!

The are located at 663 Stillwater Ave, Bangor. For more information, you can call 573-4668, or check out their website