Movies in the Park 2020, Presque Isle, Maine

Movies in the Park is all set for Friday, September 25th in Presque Isle.

A great opportunity to get out and spend some time with family and friends.

The movie this week is a special presentation of the movie “Onward".

The movie will be shown at the soccer field across from the Sargent Family Community Center. This is a large space that will allow for social distancing, said Presque Isle Police, the event's sponsor.

PIPD said, "It is getting pretty chilly during the movie so bring some blankets! As always bring your mask and snacks and enjoy a free movie under a beautiful sky!"

The movie begins as soon as it is dark enough to clearly see the screen, roughly around 7:00 pm.