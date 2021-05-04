Motorcycle Passed through Houlton Port of Entry without Stopping

A high-speed chase that began at the border in Houlton Monday afternoon, ended in Millinocket with the arrest of a New Brunswick man.

The East Millinocket Police Department reports that a motorcycle had passed through the Houlton port of entry without stopping. The bike was heading south on I-95, allegedly reaching speeds between 100 to 150 mph.

Around 2 p.m., the pilot of a Maine Forest Service helicopter spotted the motorcycle exiting the highway in Medway and heading toward East Millinocket. An officer attempted to stop the motorcycle but the driver refused to stop. The pursuit continued through Medway, East Millinocket and into Millinocket before the motorcycle finally stopped on Katahdin Avenue.

Police took 27-year-old Jeremy Richard of New Brunswick into custody. He faces numerous charges including criminal speeding, failure to stop for law enforcement, driving to endanger and reckless conduct. Richard was turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol