Most Widely Watched but Universally Hated Movies of All Time

Still fresh on people's minds, 2017's "The Disaster Artist" tells the story behind the making of "The Room," one of the most famous turkeys of all time. Like Tim Burton's "Ed Wood," James Franco's flick is also a testament to the power of clueless filmmaking itself, and the ridiculous movies that emerge as a result.

These are the true rotten tomatoes and Golden Raspberry Award winners, at least some of which have garnered shocking levels of attention or success in spite of — or most often because of — their sheer terribleness.