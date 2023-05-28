New England Lands in the Top 10 Several Times Over for Spoiling Their Pets the Most
We clearly love to spoil our dogs and cats, because the majority of us pet lovers in New England would do just about anything for them. I love hearing this, don't you?
According to a study done by Printed Pet Memories, when it comes to searching for the plush and squeaky toys, clothing for furry friends, birthday gifts, treats and goodies, and more, New Englanders are all about it, and then some.
According to Printed Pet Memories, an online gift and boutique store for pets, their research on the subject of spoiling pets leads them to five of six states in New England where we pet parents, especially dog parents, just can't stop. And yes, that includes birthday cakes. I personally am all about the dog-friendly ice cream for birthdays, and really any day.
Vermont is the #1 most generous state in the country when it comes to splurging on gifts and toys for pets, followed by Maine at #2.
After Wyoming and Oregon, Rhode Island lands at #5, and New Hampshire is the 6th state where residents spoil their pets the most in the country. Then we have Massachusetts rounding out the top 10 after Washington State, New York, and North Dakota.
Oh Connecticut, what happened? It's quite shocking to me that it didn't make the top 10, but at least they made the top 20 at #19.
Here's the breakdown for how many searches per 100,000 people.
|Rank
|Location
|Volume Per 100k
|1
|Vermont
|729.4
|2
|Maine
|660.5
|3
|Wyoming
|645.0
|4
|Oregon
|644.8
|5
|Rhode Island
|626.3
|6
|New Hampshire
|625.7
|7
|Washington
|599.0
|8
|New York
|597.0
|9
|North Dakota
|591.6
|10
|Massachusetts
|589.9
|11
|Colorado
|589.7
|12
|Nebraska
|588.9
|13
|Delaware
|565.6
|14
|California
|560.7
|15
|Illinois
|546.7
|16
|South Dakota
|537.5
|17
|Pennsylvania
|535.4
|18
|Montana
|532.6
|19
|Connecticut
|530.6
|20
|Minnesota
|524.6
|21
|Alaska
|523.5
|22
|Utah
|518.5
|23
|Wisconsin
|518.5
|24
|Virginia
|514.6
|25
|West Virginia
|509.8
|26
|Nevada
|507.6
|27
|New Jersey
|501.0
|28
|Maryland
|499.0
|29
|North Carolina
|497.6
|30
|Iowa
|494.9
|31
|Kansas
|491.3
|32
|Ohio
|489.7
|33
|Michigan
|486.1
|34
|Idaho
|478.1
|35
|Texas
|476.7
|36
|Indiana
|472.7
|37
|Missouri
|466.7
|38
|Arizona
|463.2
|39
|Florida
|463.2
|40
|Kentucky
|452.5
|41
|Tennessee
|451.3
|42
|New Mexico
|447.6
|43
|Hawaii
|445.8
|44
|Georgia
|433.0
|45
|Oklahoma
|428.4
|46
|South Carolina
|417.0
|47
|Arkansas
|394.3
|48
|Alabama
|381.7
|49
|Louisiana
|351.8
|50
|Mississippi
|313.3