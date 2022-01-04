Most Popular Local Maine Music & Books in 2021

Bull Moose is Maine and New Hampshire's indie shop to find locally made music and books and has shared their list of top-selling local releases for 2021. In a post published on Facebook on New Year's Eve, the independent retailer included Northern New England locals in its year finale of most popular sold items of the year in posts shared in the final days of 2021 that included other most popular sales types.

Here are the local creatives who sold the most from Northern New England's favorite independent music and book retailer in 2021 via consignment sales:

1. Ghost of Paul Revere Field Notes Vol. 3

2. TRAWL Shark Piñata & The Halo Singles

3. Spose Get Rich or Die Ryan

4. Dark Wainer It's Not the Same

5. Mallett Brothers Band Gold Light

6. Bryan O'Connor Time Decorated: A History of Popular Music in 12 P

7. An Overnight Low Connolly, Part Two

8. Maxwell Metayer A Long Time Coming

9. Andrew LaVogue Surrounded By Northern Lights

10. Toby Mcallister Daydreamin EP

11. Candy Striper Death Orgy Ground Pounding Thrash Metal

12. Jonathan Edwards Right Where I Am

13. Snaer Frozen Alchemy

14. Zach Jones Be Nice! (The Singles Collection)

Local artists, writers, and creatives can visit the Bull Moose website to see how to get their stuff on consignment and maybe get in on 2022 best seller's list for our local independent music/books/movies and more retailer.

