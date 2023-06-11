Top 4 Most Dangerous Animals in the World Are in Maine, New Hampshire

I was certainly surprised to see some of the animals that made this dangerous list, especially since more than one can be found in New England. Really makes you think.

According to the BBC's Science Focus Magazine, humans hit No. 2 (is that cheating, BBC?), based on homicide count, and at No. 3, it's snakes, which kill 138,000 humans per year.

Thankfully, Maine doesn't have any venomous snakes, but watch out if you go to Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Mass.gov states that "only two of the 14 types of snakes in Massachusetts are venomous: the timber rattlesnake and the copperhead," and the New Hampshire Fish and Game note the timber rattlesnake, even though it's pretty rare and endangered in the state.

And that leaves the surprising No. 4 with dogs. The World Health Organization says that "dogs are the main source of human rabies deaths, contributing up to 99% of all rabies transmissions to humans."

As for the most dangerous animal in the world?

It seems pretty ironic that one of the smallest creatures can also be the deadliest.

YUP. WE ARE TALKING ABOUT MOSQUITOES.

Mosquitos land in the No. 1 spot for the most dangerous animal on the earth, according to the list.

As a Mainer, you kind of prepare for these pesky little jerks when you're planning your nighttime activities. However, what most of us might not realize is how dangerous they potentially become once they bite you.

OK, let me give you blood-sucking details. Much like our "friendly" wood ticks, the real danger of these mosquitoes lies within what they carry (which can range anywhere from dangerous to deadly).

Let me try to act smart here for a second. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, mosquitos can carry diseases like Malaria, Yellow Fever, West Nile, and a bunch of other scary ones that will make you want to carry around bug spray... or a straight-up bleach bottle in your purse.

Since the number of mosquitos in Maine is higher than in most other states, so is the risk of contracting one of those viruses.

According to Pfizer, the world sees 700,000 deaths by mosquito bites each year. Fortunately, there seem to be evolving studies, technologies, and treatments to make these types of diseases a little less harmful.

It's wild to think that New England has some of the most dangerous animals in the world, and you might not have even realized it. Just make sure to watch out for them!

