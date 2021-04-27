Monticello-Bloomfield Border Crossing Closing for Five Months

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is closing the Monticello-Bloomfield border crossing for the next five months due to inactivity.

The Port of Entry on the Fletcher Road, is typically staffed by two officers from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday to Friday.

In the past year, only 74 vehicles crossed at that checkpoint–or about one every four days. Prior to the pandemic, it was averaging about five vehicles per day.

Customs and Border Protection operates two other border crossings within 10 - 15 miles of Monticello, one in Bridgewater and another in Houlton.

The Monticello crossing will resume operations October 1.