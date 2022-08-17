Moncton Man Charged Following Drug and Weapons Seizure

A 39-year-old man has been charged with drug trafficking and other offences following an investigation in Moncton.

Traffic stop near Hal Betts SportsPlex leads to arrest of drug-trafficking suspect

On Friday, August 12th at around 3:30 p.m., members of the Codiac RCMP Crime Reduction Unit intercepted a vehicle at the intersection of Assomption Boulevard and Vaughan Harvey Boulevard in Moncton, according to Sgt. Marco Leger of the Codiac Regional RCMP. As part of the drug-trafficking investigation, 39-year-old Ryan Michael Shanks of Moncton was arrested at the scene without incident.



Later that afternoon, at around 4:00 p.m., police executed a search warrant at a home on Savoie Drive in Moncton. During the search, officers allegedly seized what was believed to be quantities of crystal methamphetamine, crack cocaine and fentanyl, as well as a loaded unsecured handgun and an unsecured rifle.

Police say they also seized items believed to be stolen, along with drug-trafficking paraphernalia and cash.

Moncton man appears in court on drug trafficking and weapons charges

Ryan Shanks appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on Saturday, August 13th and again on Tuesday, August 16th. He is currently charged with: Two counts of unsafe storage of a firearm, Two counts of Possession of property obtained by crime, Unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm, Possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl.

He was released on conditions set by the judge, and is scheduled to return to court on September 6th at 9:30 a.m.

The Codiac RCMP says the investigation is ongoing. We'll update this post as new information becomes available.

