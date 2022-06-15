Grieving Mom Outraged After Cousin Announces Pregnancy During 2-Month-Old Daughter’s Funeral

A woman recently chose her cousin’s daughter's funeral to announce her pregnancy, infuriating the grieving mom.

The mom took to Reddit explaining she was depressed after losing her 2-month-old daughter to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

She noted her 26-year-old cousin, who she referred to as Emily, didn’t reach out to her after losing her baby, but did come to the funeral.

The grieving mom recalled Emily approached her at the ceremony, gave her hug and told her she was sorry for her loss. But it was after the hug she noticed something was a little different about her cousin.

"I noticed she was holding her hand under her stomach, and that her stomach had gotten a little bigger since I'd last seen her," she wrote via Reddit. "She saw me looking at my stomach so she said, 'Surprise! I’m pregnant!' I didn’t know what to think about this, so I just stared blankly at her for a second before walking ahead."

The woman added that she couldn't stop crying during the funeral, and she couldn't look anywhere besides her lap out of fear of seeing photos of her daughter.

After some time, she saw Emily coming toward her and assumed she would offer up some words of comfort.

"Instead, she put her hand on her stomach and popped it out a little. She said something along the lines of, 'It breaks my heart to think that the same thing could happen to my little angel. I can’t imagine what you're going through. Me and Anthony are so blessed to have a healthy baby so far,' bla bla bla."

The comment set her off. "I was shocked," she continued. "I started off by telling her my baby didn’t die because it was unhealthy. It died from a sickness we couldn’t control ... and second, she could get the f--k out."

After a few minutes, Emily left. The woman received some support from relatives, while others told her she'd "overreacted."

Users rallied behind the woman, agreeing the cousin was wrong for choosing that moment to announce her pregnancy.

"Your cousin sounds awful, doesn't invite you to any of her life events, you're no longer close, and she finds it appropriate to turn up to a terribly difficult day for you, spring a pregnancy on you and use your grief to make her feel good. Your family is awful for berating you for what you need," one person wrote.

"She was thoughtless and unkind… what she said and did was unforgivable. It was your baby's funeral - you can throw out who you want and frankly, having her around wasn’t making your day any better," another commented.