The body of a man last seen disappearing into the Sebasticook River in March has been recovered.

Justin Howard was last seen on March 28th, when witnesses said they saw him go into the Sebasticook River. The 36-year-old man had been visiting with friends on Pleasant Street in Clinton before he was seen running down Pleasant onto Water Street, where he went into the water. The search for Howard focused on the river after no witnesses reported seeing him come back out.

Get our free mobile app

On Sunday, Clinton Police reported that Justin Howard's body had been recovered. Officials say it was around 1:15 Sunday afternoon when the Kennebec County Sheriff's Department received a call of a possible body in the water between the Benton Bridge and the dam. Maine Game Wardens, Clinton Police, and the Sheriff's Department all responded, with the Wardens launching a boat to pull the body from the water.

A tattoo on Howard's right arm enabled officials to quickly identify his body.

The investigation into what caused him to go into the river will continue.

16 Stories from Maine that Turned Up in News Across the Country Whether they were happy or historical events, sad or tragic, these 15 Maine stories grabbed the nation's attention.