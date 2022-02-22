Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Dead at 27 Following Accident

Zoe Sozo Bethel has passed away just eight days after suffering injuries in an unknown accident. She was 27.

Bethel's family announced the news via her Instagram Monday (Feb. 21).

"On Friday, February 18, 2022, at approximately 5:30AM Eastern time in Miami, Florida, our beloved Zoe Sozo Bethel passed from this life into the next as a result of succumbing to her injuries," they captioned a series of videos and pics of the pageant queen.

Last year, Bethel was crowned Miss Alabama for America Strong 2021.

Her family added that Bethel "touched the hearts of many people" and listed all the organizations she was a part of.

"She was the current Miss Alabama (for America Strong), a political commentator for RSBN, a Brand Ambassador for Turning Point USA, and Liberty University's Falkirk Center. She was also a spokeswoman for Students for Life and affiliated with Project Veritas," they wrote.

The family also urged Bethel's followers to donate to their GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of her medical and funeral expenses. They have set a goal of $500,000 and have so far raised over $40,000 as of publishing time.

Grace Saldana, editor-in-chief of Right Side Broadcasting Network (a.k.a. RSBN), where the Bethel worked, paid tribute to Bethel as the news of her death emerged.

"In loving memory of Zoe," Saldana wrote via Twitter alongside a series of photos. "Besides the fact that she was always incredibly stunning, I'll always remember how convicted Zoe was in her faith in God, how dedicated she was to her beliefs in protecting life, and how much she cared for others. May she rest in peace."

Last week, Bethel's family revealed via her Instagram that she had been in an unspecified accident.

"Zoe had an accident Thursday night, February 10th, & sustained severe damage to her brain/brainstem & is in a coma," they captioned a photo of her. "Unfortunately the doctors are saying the damage cannot be repaired & that she may not have much time left."

"This has been an abrupt & very traumatizing situation for our family, & we can imagine how much of a shock this will also be to everyone who knows & cares for her," the family continued. "Keep Zoe & the family in your prayers!"

We at PopCrush send our condolences to Zoe's loved ones.