The Maine Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame announced their 2021 class of inductees earlier this week. Among the eight individuals entering the Hall this October is Presque Isle native and entrepreneur Michael Chasse.

Many throughout the skiing and snowboarding community in Maine know and understand the impact Chasse has had on the industry. Mike was a competitive skier for Presque Isle High School and graduated in 2000. After earning his engineering degree at University of Maine, Chasse worked for Doppelmayer Ski Lifts. He spent many years as a ski patroller and has been involved in the industry nearly his entire life.

Mike’s life journey brought him back home to Aroostook County to help run the family business with his father. Now Chasse spends his days with his brother-in-law running Bike Board and Ski on Main St in Presque Isle. The passion for the outdoors has led Chasse to make a major impact on the local communities. Chasse is a current board member for Big Rock Ski Area in Mars Hill and has been a strong advocate in the past when the ski area has faced uncertainty.

These day’s you can catch Mike at the store in Presque Isle or you may see him around his community checking in on the various projects he is involved with as an official and as a citizen. He is very active with his niece and nephew as they begin to get more involved in outdoor activities. You can see the joy in Chasse's smile whenever he speaks about two of his favorite people.

Who else from The County is going into the HOF?

Aroostook County will have two other inductees to be officially enshrined this fall. Longtime Fort Kent ski coach Greg Voisine and Woodland native Harold Bondeson were elected to the Hall in 2020 but the pandemic postponed the ceremony for one year.

Greg Voisine won 21 State Championships in 25 years as coach of the Fort Kent program making the Warriors program one of the most decorated in the history of the State. Harold Bondeson is being recognized for his contributions through the New Sweden Athletic Club.

To learn more about Chasse, Voisine, and Bondeson go the Maine Ski and Snowboard Museum.