Mexico to Stop Making Corona Beer

Mexico’s Grupo Modelo, whose brands also include Pacifico and Modelo, said the suspension will take effect on Sunday.

It's been a rough couple of months for everyone, and the folks who make Corona Extra beer would be among the first to agree.

This was making headlines around March 1st:

38% of American beer drinkers surveyed this week said they wouldn't buy Corona "under any circumstances" at the moment. It's worth noting that, among regular Corona drinkers, only 4% said they would now refrain — that raises questions about whether the virus is, in fact, affecting consumer attitudes toward the brand.

Well, right now it really doesn't matter what the Corona Beer drinking public thinks, because Grupo Modelo, the parent company of Corona Beer is calling a halt to production for a very contemporary reason.

They've been deemed non-essential by Mexico's government.

Via a report in the US News, the company said in a statement

If the federal government considers it appropriate to issue some clarification confirming beer as an agro-industrial product, at Grupo Modelo we are ready to execute a plan with more than 75% of our staff working from home and at the same time guaranteeing the supply of beer.