Winter Weather Advisory in Effect Overnight Thursday into Friday

Look out for some bad weather making its way into northern Maine overnight Wednesday and into Thursday and Friday.

It will be a change as we’ve seen some mild and even warm temps over the last couple of days in Aroostook County.

Rain and Snow Overnight Wednesday into Thursday

Overnight Wednesday, rain and snow start around 3 a.m. (Thursday morning) with gusty winds as high as 34 mph. The temperature jumps all the way up to around 42. No real accumulation for that round.

Wintry Mix Thursday Evening

Thursday evening is where we start seeing more trouble. We’re talking about rain turning to freezing rain. Add in the snow and sleet, and we’re looking at some messy driving conditions.

More Freezing Rain Friday

Friday has more of the mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain in the morning. As we get into the afternoon, snow showers continue with some clearing. Around the mid 20’s for the high. We could see 2 to 7 inches of snow. North of Caribou to Van Buren, we could see 5 to 10 inches are possible

Weekend Weather

Looking ahead to the weekend, there’s a chance of some snow showers on Saturday with little to no accumulation. The sun comes back out on Sunday with a high close to 23.

