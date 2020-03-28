Men With Guns Attempt To Quarantine People On Maine Island

According to the Bangor Daily News, on Friday afternoon, several men with guns cut down a tree in an attempt to quarantine several people on Vinalhaven.

After cutting it down, they used the tree to block a driveway.

The initial call for help came into the U. S. Coast Guard just after 3:30 PM. Someone who heard the radio transmission called the Knox County Regional Communication Center. The Knox County Sheriff’s office is currently investigating the incident.

According to a Facebook post from Deer Isle State Rep. Genevieve McDonald, the people the men were attempting to "quarantine" were two men from New Jersey, who had been renting the residence since September. They were on the island working on a construction project.



If you know anything about the alleged incident, you can call Lt. Reggie Walker at 207.594.0429.