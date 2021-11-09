Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez are in the news this week thanks to viral footage of them interacting with Leonardo DiCaprio at an event.

The couple met the Titanic star at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday (Nov. 6), according to Page Six. Users on Twitter honed in on the way Sanchez (justifiably) fan-girled over the actor, who appeared to be standing on a raised platform during their encounter.

Watch the fateful moment go down below:

Can anyone blame her for being excited to meet a legend? Bezos, best known as the billionaire founder of Amazon, laughed off the interaction on Twitter. For her part, Sanchez glossed over the hilarious encounter in a post about the event on Instagram.

The viral interaction has left many wanting to know more about Sanchez and her relationship with Bezos. While they're making headlines now, it's worth pointing out that this isn't the first time they've been in the news together.

Sanchez and Bezos were outed as a couple in January 2019. News of their brewing relationship broke the same day Bezos announced his impending divorce from his then-wife MacKenzie. The U.S. Sun reported that Bezos and Sanchez officially went public once Bezos finalized his divorce in April 2019.

The couple made their first appearance that July, according to Business Insider, and have been spotted out and about since.

Sanchez is no stranger to being in the media. In fact, she spent most of her professional life as part of the media. She got her start as a desk assistant for KCOP-TV in Los Angeles and eventually became an anchor and reporter for KTVK-TV and Extra in Phoenix, Ariz.

As a reporter, she worked for several other outlets and picked up multiple Emmy nominations. Notably, Sanchez was a co-host on Fox's Good Day LA between 2011 and 2017.

She also worked as an actress with cameos (often playing a reporter) in films including Fight Club, We Bought A Zoo, White House Down and Ted 2. Sanchez even picked up hosting duties on So You Think You Can Dance, according to her profile on IMDb.

The U.S. Sun added that Sanchez has a pilot's license and specializes in "filming from the air." She founded an aerial filming company called Black Ops Aviation in 2016. Business Insider noted that Bezos worked with the company to collect footage for his rocket company Blue Origin in 2018. Talk about a power could that knows how to work in tandem.