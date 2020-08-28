MDIFW Debuts New Fishing App

This past vacation of mine I spent a great deal of time out on the water fishing. Mostly my old haunts, but with a few new places mixed in. Sure I love the fast action of bass but I also love the challenge of nailing some summer trout and land locked salmon which can take me to some places I have never been before. The biggest issue with that is having the fishing law book handy when I check out a new spot to know what is O.K., and what is a no go. Not to mention access to the lake survey so I know how to plan out my depth strategy is also important.

Now if you are anything like me, you typically don't have a paper copy of the fishing law book kicking around which is why I was so excited to see the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife come out with this cool new mapping application that can be opened on your phone that displays the fishing laws throughout the entire state!

It's called “FLOAT” (aka Fishing Laws Online Angling Tool). I’ve found it’s the perfect companion to the digital lawbook and legally valid digital fishing license that I’ve already downloaded onto my phone. You don't have to worry about dealing with a paper copy of anything, just hopefully have cell service.

If you can remember basicly once fishing lawbooks were updated each year, a certain number were printed and distributed to strategic locations throughout the state, usually available at your favorite hunting and fishing market.

Now, the FLOAT tool is available now for free. CLICK HERE to check it out and get more information.