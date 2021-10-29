MDEA Dismantles Drug Trafficking Operation, Bar Harbor, Maine

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested a 26-year-old man Thursday in Bar Harbor on two counts of Class A Aggravated Trafficking of Schedule W Drugs.

Mayron Santana Vega of Puerto Rico was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth. He is being held without bail. Vega’s initial court date was scheduled for Friday, October 29, 2021 in the Ellsworth Unified Criminal Court.

The MDEA Downeast Drug Task Force based in Ellsworth started the investigation in March, 2021. They were looking into cocaine distribution in Bar Harbor involving Santana Vega. There was Information he was trafficking cocaine from a restaurant where he worked.

Officials said an undercover agent purchased cocaine from Santana Vega outside the Bar Harbor restaurant. The aggravating factor is the drug was bought within 1.000 feet of a designated “drug free safe zone.”

Agents from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Bar Harbor Police Department executed a search warrant at Vega’s Route 3 residence Thursday. They seized 75 grams of cocaine. Authorities said about half of the cocaine was individually packaged in 1 gram baggies prepared for resale. Also seized was $6,450.00 in suspected drug proceeds. The estimated street value for the drugs is $7.500.

Contact the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency if you have any information about this case. Also reach out if you know of any illegal sales of drugs. Text MDEA to TIP411 (847411) or call the MDEA tip-line at 1-800-452-6457.

This news story will be updated when information is made available.

