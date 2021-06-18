Who Is Matthew Tyler Vorce? Find Out All About Billie Eilish’s Apparent New Boyfriend

Who is Billie Eilish’s new boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce? And why has he been trending on social media?

Vorce, a 29-year-old actor from Los Angeles, has reportedly been linked to the 19-year-old "my future" singer since early spring.

The pair were spotted out in public together for the first time in April. They were photographed by Page Six in Santa Barbara, California while walking the singer's dog, Shark.

They were also recently spotted enjoying a day at Disneyland together.

According to Vorce's IMDB page, he is currently in pre-production for a new short film project called The Curse of Frank Sinatra. He was previously featured in Mother, May I Sleep with Danger?, Little Monsters and Dark Hours: Typee.

Vorce has kept his personal life private and seemingly only has an Instagram account, which is set to private. Fans noticed that Eilish's brother Finneas and her mother Maggie follow him on Instagram.

However, Vorce was recently trending on Twitter after old social media posts resurfaced, some of which included racist and homophobic slurs. According to reports, he apologized via an Instagram Story.

“I am ashamed and deeply sorry that I used them in any context. It is not how I was raised and it is not what I stand for,” he reportedly wrote. “I shouldn’t have used this language in the first place and I won’t use it again. I am so sorry for the hurt I have caused.”

Last year, Eilish told Capital Breakfast that she "definitely" wants to keep her future relationships private.

“I've had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I've had — with the tiny amount that I've let the world see — I regret," she said. "I think about the people that have made their relationships public, and then they break up, and it's like, ‘What if it goes bad?’”