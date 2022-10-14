Massive Bull Moose Fight Caught on Camera; Watch as They Ram a Brand New Truck

Dillan Leonard via TikTok

You never know what you'll find in these two places.

TikTok and the woods. And sometimes, the two come together and present an unbelievable video clip.

As I was scrolling through TikTok earlier while I was supposed to be working, (please don't tell the boss) I came across an unbelievable video of two absolutely gargantuan moose battling it out in someone's driveway.

Posted by a TikTok user called, @Dillydank3ud, this video uses that #Maine, so we can only assume that this did in fact happen in the Pine Tree State. I mean, kind of makes sense given all the trees and moose in the video, right?

Though many people are now saying they believe the video originated in a Colorado town. Either way, this is definitely worth a watch!

You'll also notice that while these two bulls are smashing racks that they also begin battering what appears to be the side of a new Toyota Tundra pickup truck. I'm basing this on the fact that those rims look like the new Toyota rims for the current model year.

Take a look and tell me what you think!

 

@dillydank3ud Moose fight!! Sound on #moose#animals#maine#fyp♬ original sound - Dillan Leonard

